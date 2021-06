Manchester City: Buscaría fichar a Harry Kane

Official bid already sent from Manchester City for Harry Kane.

- £100M guaranteed as fee.

- #MCFC available to include players in the deal.

- Sterling, Laporte, Gabriel Jesus among the names.

- #THFC have NO intention to accept this bid.

- Nothing decided during the Euros. https://t.co/AYint8nAQD

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021