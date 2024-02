Napoli podría estrenar entrenador para enfrentar al Barcelona en Champions League

Napoli are seriously considering to sack manager Walter Mazzarri ahead of UCL game vs Barcelona.

Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona has already accepted the job — with Marek Hamsik as part of his staff, as per @MatteMoretto.

Final decision will be made later today. pic.twitter.com/DxRupVn8tl

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2024