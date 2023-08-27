futbol.futbol_internacional.internacionales.newcastle-vs-liverpool-en-vivo-premier-league-jornada-3

EN VIVO Sigue el Minuto a Minuto del partido de Premier League entre Newcastle vs Liverpool
2023-08-27 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Newcastle recibe al Liverpool en duelo de la Jornada 3 de la Premier League en el St. James' Park.

Los dirigidos por Jürgen Klopp buscarán su segundo triunfo de la temporada, pues vienen de vencer al Bournemouth en Anfield.

Newcastle buscará conseguir el triunfo contra el Liverpool, ya que en los últimos juegos han hilado cuatro derrotas consecutivas.

