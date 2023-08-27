Newcastle vs Liverpool EN VIVO Premier League Jornada 3
EN VIVO Y EN DIRECTO: NEWCASTLE VS LIVERPOOL | RÉCORD
2023-08-27 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Newcastle recibe al Liverpool en duelo de la Jornada 3 de la Premier League en el St. James' Park.
Los dirigidos por Jürgen Klopp buscarán su segundo triunfo de la temporada, pues vienen de vencer al Bournemouth en Anfield.
Newcastle buscará conseguir el triunfo contra el Liverpool, ya que en los últimos juegos han hilado cuatro derrotas consecutivas.
