¡No pierden el tiempo! El método que utiliza Columbus Crew para soportar la altura de Pachuca

The CONCACAF Champions Cup Final will be played in Pachuca which is 8000 feet above sea level (Columbus is 800), quite the home field advantage.

The Crew are already preparing their bodies, they are sleeping in altitude tents and working out in altitude masks. #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/kxuKV2vOvU

— Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) May 29, 2024