Piotr Zielinski llegará a Inter de Milan en julio, según reportes

Piotr Zielinski to Inter, here we go! Long term contract set to be signed in the next days after verbal agreement completed weeks ago.

Medical tests already done.

Zielinski will join in July as well as Mehdi Taremi — who’s expected to undergo medical as revealed today. pic.twitter.com/VIoQmnltCO

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2024