Real Madrid, el mejor club del Siglo XXI en los Globe Soccer Awards

Los Blancos' legend Emilio Butragueño accepting the CLUB OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020 Globe Soccer for Real Madrid, presented by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum — Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, on December 27, 2020 in Dubai, UAE pic.twitter.com/vBzcgblJXz

— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020