¡Se quedan! Vinicius, Modric y Kroos están cerca de renovar con el Real Madrid

Real Madrid will announce new deal for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos very soon. Just matter of time also for Vinicius Junior extension to be made official. #RealMadrid

Kroos has already signed until June 2024; Modric will do the same soon. pic.twitter.com/w34cu2RHvl

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2023