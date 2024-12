Todo lo que debes saber sobre Forge, rival de Rayados en la Concacaf Champions Cup

Coming to a stage near you

Forge FC @Rayados - Round One of Concacaf Champions Cup

The complete schedule, including kickoff times and dates, will be confirmed by Concacaf in the coming days.

Join the waitlist

| https://t.co/qeUlZfbQEJ pic.twitter.com/1jeQVpbi8U

— Forge FC (@ForgeFCHamilton) December 11, 2024