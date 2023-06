Del Potro de Hierro a Europa, Antonio Portales nuevo jugador del Dundee de Escocia

Antonio Portales signs for the Dee

Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Mexican defender, Antonio Portales, subject to the successful granting of a visa and international clearance.

