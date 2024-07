Arsenal llega a acuerdo contractual con Riccardo Calafiori; Bolonia pide 50 millones de euros

Arsenal have agreed terms of Riccardo Calafiori’s contract, valid until June 2029.

Arsenal and Bologna are discussing over fee, as request remains around €50m.

FC Basel would receive 50% of the sale over €4.5m — they’re also aware of talks ongoing, nothing sealed yet. pic.twitter.com/NtdwpgJtwJ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2024