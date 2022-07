Concacaf W: Selección Mexicana Femenil cayó ante Jamaica

With a lone goal by Khadija Shaw, @jff_football takes a 1-0 win over @miseleccionfem in their first match of #CWC 2022.

— Concacaf W (@ConcacafW) July 5, 2022