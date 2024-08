Leyenda de la WWE hace homenaje a Tinieblas

After buying masks for my dad to sell, @roylucier realized that I had a Tinieblas Jr mask.

Tinieblas is the ONLY Luchador in Mexico who is the same height as @JCLayfield

It was perfect for JBL to hide in Plain sight!

Brilliant!!! @luchalibreaaa #TriplemaniaXXXII pic.twitter.com/PSK5Xq9jrG

— Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) August 19, 2024