Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Ángeles Chargers EN VIVO Semana 4 NFL

Patrick Mahomes' 54-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy traveled 62.2 yards in the air, Mahomes' longest completion by air distance of his career.

Worthy reached a top speed of 21.46 mph, the 3rd-fastest play by a ball carrier this season.

