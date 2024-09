¿Cuánto tiempo estará fuera? Se confirma lesión de tobillo de Micah Parsons

The #Cowboys have a full 10 days between games, giving star Micah Parsons extra time to recover if the MRI confirms a high-ankle sprain. It’s #Steelers, then #Lions then a bye week.

So if Parsons has to miss a few weeks, the bye comes at the perfect time. pic.twitter.com/i4Ku57xsj5

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2024