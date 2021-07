Tokio 2020: Francés Teddy Riner, primer judoca cinco veces medallista

A historic day for French judo! #FRA@TeddyRiner becomes the first male judoka to win FIVE medals@gnougnou25 is the first ever woman to win two @judo gold medals at the same #Olympics

