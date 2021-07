Tokio 2020: Alexis Vega, destacado por FIFA entre los mejores jugadores en Fase de Grupos

@Hegazi | @EFA | @ittihad | @jfa_samuraiblue | @realmadrid | @richarlison97 | @CBF_Futebol | @Everton | @Alexis_Vega9 | @miseleccionmx | @Chivas | #OlympicFootball | #Tokyo2020

Which of these players was more impressive in the group stage?

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 28, 2021