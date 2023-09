Aryna Sabalenka aboga por la igualdad salarial en el tenis: "Merecemos que nos paguen lo mismo"

Aryna Sabalenka says female athletes deserve to be paid the same as men:

“I think women deserve to be paid the same as men. We sacrifice a lot. We work really hard. It’s not like we’re doing nothing & they pay us the same. We deserve to be paid the same. The level is probably… pic.twitter.com/jhiiLlB7Zi

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 10, 2023