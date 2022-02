Donovan Carrillo fue nominado al ‘Momento más memorable’ de Beijing 2022

.@DonovanDCarr making history for Mexico.

His country’s first Olympic figure skater for 30 years!

He’s shown hard work and national pride at its very best.

Add a in the comments to show your support for Donovan! #UpAgain #Olympics #Beijing2022 #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/ca7LMUEP5k

— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) February 21, 2022