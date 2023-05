¡Increíble gesto! Kevin Sinfield cargó a su amigo Rob Burrow en la línea final del Maratón de Leeds

We’re very lucky to have filmed some amazing content over the years but this finish absolutely tops the rest! #kevinsinfield and his mate #RobBurrow crossing the finishing line of the inaugural #robburrowleedsmarathon together!

Absolutely inspirational

- U2 MND pic.twitter.com/m23q4F1b0t

— RAM Films (@RAMFilmsUK) May 14, 2023