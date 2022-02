Velocista nigeriana, suspendida 10 años tras dopaje en Tokio 2020

The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for 10 years for multiple breaches of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules.

