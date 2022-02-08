Oscar 2022: ¿Qué películas están nominadas a los Premios de la Academia?

"The Power of the Dog", de Jane Campion, se convirtió hoy en la gran favorita para los Óscar al acumular doce nominaciones en una edición con fuerte presencia latina, gracias a candidaturas como las de los españoles Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem, el puertorriqueño Lin-Manuel Miranda, el colombiano Sebastián Yatra o la cinta de animación "Encanto".

La Academia de Hollywood anunció este martes sus candidatos para los galardones más prestigiosos del cine, que se entregarán el 27 de marzo en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), un listado que encabeza "The Power of the Dog" seguida de "Dune" con diez nominaciones, "Belfast" y "West Side Story" con siete cada una y "King Richard" con seis.

Las nominadas a mejor película son: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up” (“No miren arriba”), “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard” (“Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora”), “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” y “West Side Story” (“Amor sin barreras”).

Los nominados a mejor dirección son Campion, Paul Thomas Anderson por “Licorice Pizza”, Kenneth Branagh por “Belfast”, Steven Spielberg por “West Side Story” y Ryûsuke Hamaguchi por “Drive My Car”.

Los candidatos fueron anunciados la mañana del martes por los actores Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis Ross en Los Ángeles.

Las nominadas a mejor actriz son, además de Cruz, Jessica Chastain por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ("Los ojos de Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman por “The Lost Daughter” ("La hija oscura"), Nicole Kidman por “Being the Ricardos” y Kristen Stewart por “Spencer”, dirigida por el chileno Pablo Larraín.

Por el premio al mejor actor, Bardem compite con Will Smith por “King Richard”, Benedict Cumberbatch por “The Power of the Dog”, Andrew Garfield por “Tick, Tick … Boom!” y Denzel Washington por “The Tragedy of Macbeth” ("La tragedia de Macbeth").

El premio a la mejor actriz de reparto se lo disputarán Jessie Buckley por “The Lost Daughter”, Ariana DeBose por “West Side Story”, Judi Dench por “Belfast”, Kirsten Dunst por “The Power of the Dog” y Aunjanue Ellis por “King Richard”.

El de mejor actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds por “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur por “CODA”, Kodi Smit-McPhee por “The Power of the Dog”, Jesse Plemons por “The Power of the Dog” y J.K. Simmons por “Being the Ricardos”.

Por el premio a la mejor canción, “Dos oruguitas” compite con “Be Alive” de “King Richard”, escrita por Dixson y Beyoncé; “Down To Joy” de “Belfast”, de Van Morrison; “No Time To Die” de “No Time to Die” ("Sin tiempo para morir"), de Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; y “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days” ("4 días"), escrita por Diane Warren.

Por el de mejor música original: Nicholas Britell por “Don’t Look Up”, Hans Zimmer por “Dune”, Germaine Franco por “Encanto”, Alberto Iglesias por “Madres paralelas” y Johnny Greenwood por “The Power of the Dog”.

Las aspirantes a mejor largometraje animado son “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” ("La familia Mitchell vs. las máquinas") y “Raya and the Last Dragon” ("Raya y el último dragón").

Las de mejor documental: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” ("Summer of Soul (...o, cuando la revolución no pudo ser televisada)"), “Flee”, “Attica”, “Ascension” y “Writing With Fire” ("Escribiendo con fuego").

Por el premio al mejor diseño de vestuario se miden “Cruella”, “Cyrano”, “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley” y “West Side Story”.