Rolling Stone nombra a Wendy Guevara como una de las influencers más influyentes del 2024

Rolling Stone ranks Wendy Guevara as the #25 most influential creator of 2024.

"A few years, hundreds of livestreams, and a reality-show win later, Guevara, 31, is now the most sought-after internet celebrity in Latin America."

