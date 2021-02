Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, el nuevo battle royale para dispositivos móviles

That's not all, we're also presenting two new mobile games!

Here's @FinalFantasy VII The First Soldier - a battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate, make full use of your abilities in a battle for your survival. pic.twitter.com/EUe3kfonMr

— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021