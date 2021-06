Rocket League: Anunció una colaboración especial con Rápidos y Furiosos

The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle is arriving in Rocket League on June 17!

Yes, that means the Nissan Skyline is coming back alongside a Dodge Charger and a BRAND NEW Pontiac Fiero.

Learn More: https://t.co/mSqpFhy2d0 pic.twitter.com/NqGd6Pa0m5

— Rocket League (@RocketLeague) June 10, 2021