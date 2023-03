Alexa Grasso considera que México vive la mejor época de las MMA: 'Somos la siguiente generación'

It’s time for my title shot!

Thank you to @Stake and their community for the support in the last two years

There’s a double winnings promo available for my title fight at UFC 285, head to https://t.co/P9MTQnSkkH for all the details, and don’t forget to sign up using code Alexa23 pic.twitter.com/8bwgJ8EG6k

— alexa grasso (@AlexaGrasso) February 26, 2023