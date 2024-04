Charles Leclerc rendirá homenaje a Jules Bianchi en el GP de Japón: "Te echo de menos"

A special helmet in memory of a very special person for me.

10 years this year since we have lost Jules here in Japan.

So many memories together that I’ll never ever forget.

I miss you and I’ll do everything to bring that helmet on the top step of the podium on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aT7QVbtedJ

