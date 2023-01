Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Tuve muchas oportunidades en Europa, Brasil, Estados Unidos y Australia'

Cristiano Ronaldo: “I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me”. #Ronaldo

“I gave my word to this club; only to Al Nassr”.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023