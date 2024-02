¡Increíble! Ezequiel Barco desobedece las órdenes de Demichelis en pleno partido de River

Atlético Tucumán 0-0 River Plate overnight. These missed penalties —and the conflict between Barco and Borja about who was to take them— the main talking point. Barco was substituted by an angry Martín Demichelis at half-time pic.twitter.com/Gx8CylWzLj

— Tears at La Bombonera (@BomboneraTears) February 15, 2024