Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo regresa para enfrentar al Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo en acción con el Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo en acción con el Manchester United | TWITTER @Cristiano
El portugués superó enfermedad y se reincorpora a la escuadra para disputar la Jornada 32
2022-04-08 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Cristiano Ronaldo superó enfermedad y ahora se reincorporá al Manchester United este sábado 9 de abril para disputar la Jornada 32 de la Premier League frente al Everton.

"Cristiano está de vuelta. Luke sigue lesionado, tuvimos que sacarlo en el descanso (en el juego ante el Leicester)", dijo el timonel de Los Red Devils, Ralf Rangnick.

El delantero portugués no pudo acudir al llamado del pasado 2 de abril ante Leicester City que terminó empatado por la mínima.

Entre las bajas para el juego ante Los Blues está Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani, Raphael VaraneScott McTominay.

Actualmente el Manchester United ocupa el séptimo lugar de la tabla liguera con 51 unidades.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebra con el United

