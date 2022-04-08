Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo regresa para enfrentar al Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo superó enfermedad y ahora se reincorporá al Manchester United este sábado 9 de abril para disputar la Jornada 32 de la Premier League frente al Everton.
"Cristiano está de vuelta. Luke sigue lesionado, tuvimos que sacarlo en el descanso (en el juego ante el Leicester)", dijo el timonel de Los Red Devils, Ralf Rangnick.
El delantero portugués no pudo acudir al llamado del pasado 2 de abril ante Leicester City que terminó empatado por la mínima.
Work hard, focus on the everyday goals, enjoy the moments with your friends. Great training session with my boy Dalot! Keep fighting! pic.twitter.com/EQiibUQPA9
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 7, 2022
Entre las bajas para el juego ante Los Blues está Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane y Scott McTominay.
Actualmente el Manchester United ocupa el séptimo lugar de la tabla liguera con 51 unidades.
