¿Qué número utilizará Kylian Mbappé en el Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappé, expected to wear as shirt number at Real Madrid.

Sources guarantee Kylian or his camp didn’t even ask Real Madrid to get number for upcoming season.

Mbappé and Real Madrid respect Luka Modrić who’s staying and extending his contract for next season.… pic.twitter.com/gEPQNia46o

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024