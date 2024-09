México vs Nueva Zelanda EN VIVO Amistoso Internacional

Here’s how we lineup against Mexico in L.A

Michael Boxall captains the side in his 50th match for the All Whites

Woodsy’s back into the team for his 75th cap

Watch the action from 1PM NZT live and free on FIFA+: https://t.co/L0Upxem6Jv pic.twitter.com/qY6on42BTP

— New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) September 8, 2024