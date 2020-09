NFL permitirá intercambio de jerseys, pero con entrega por paquetería

Jersey exchanges are back on for 2020 -- sort of.

The NFL informed clubs tonight it is partnering with Tide, which will cover the cost of one replacement jersey per player -- all washed first and exchanged by mail.

On-field exchanges prohibited, and subject to club discipline. pic.twitter.com/c7hJeDDvVy

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2020