El Alacrán Berchelt regresa a la senda de la victoria tras 4 años, venció a Diego Ruiz

The final flurry that gave @AlacranBerchelt the second-round TKO win as Diego Ruiz didn't come out for the third round due to an apparent injury #BercheltRuiz pic.twitter.com/qUfIdqUVIt

— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2023