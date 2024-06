Muere actor de ‘Piratas del Caribe’ tras ser atacado por un tiburón en Hawái

We are deeply saddened to share that the surf community lost a beloved icon yesterday. A well-known surfer and lifeguard, Tamayo Perry, passed away after injuries from a shark attack that occurred on the East Side of Oahu.

Tamayo was a Pipeline/Teahupo'o specialist, freesurfer,… pic.twitter.com/d4i4Cxjvnl

— World Surf League (@wsl) June 24, 2024