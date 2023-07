Ricky Martin y Max Barz: Así surgió el rumor de un amorío con el actor de cine para adultos

Ricky Martin is facing allegations of infidelity, as it is claimed that he betrayed his husband, Jwan Yosef, by engaging in an affair with porn actor, Max Barz.

The recent announcement of their split has shed light on the underlying cause, namely Martin's deep involvement with… pic.twitter.com/ZDLkdH7PmT

— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 10, 2023