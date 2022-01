Mohamed Salah: Protagonizó la portada de la revista GQ de febrero

Presenting GQ’s first February cover star: Mo Salah. Read the story by @olifranklin and see all the photographs by Fanny Latour-Lambert here: https://t.co/7q1fcAVc1B#NewBritishGQ @GQSports pic.twitter.com/2LLIitLURB

— British GQ (@BritishGQ) January 11, 2022