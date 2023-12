Neymar se pierde la Copa América 2024, asegura Doctor de la Selección Brasileña

Neymar Jr will be OUT of the Copa América 2024, confirms Brazil doctor Lasmar.

“It’s too early, there's no point skipping steps to recover. Our expectation is that he will be prepared to return at the start of the 2024 European calendar, which is August”, told Rádio 98. pic.twitter.com/DWGwBehzYR

