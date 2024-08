Los astronautas de la misión Starline, que se encuentran varados, podrían regresar a la Tierra en 2025

STARLINER UPDATE:

At today's press briefing, Steve Stich confirmed that to return Butch and Suni aboard the Starliner is one of the options. However, he also outlined contingency measures should they need to return on the Dragon if any issues from the readiness reviews remain… pic.twitter.com/0cobeaCh95

— Christiano - AstroAnimatorVFX (@Chris_AstroVFX) August 8, 2024