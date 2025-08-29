Europa League 2025: Así quedó la Fase de Liga

El sorteo de la Fase de Liga de la Europa League se llevó a cabo y con ello varios encuentros atractivos. Los 36 participantes de la antes llamada Copa de Europa siguen un formato idéntico que los de Champions League, es decir, cuatro partidos de local y cuatro de visitante.
Al igual que la Copa de Campeones, será la segunda edición en que el formato de la Europa League sea con la Fase de Liga previa, antes de los cruces directos. Sin más preámbulo, así quedaron los enfrentamientos por bombos de cada equipo.
Todos los enfrentamientos
Bombo 1
Roma
- Local: Lille, Viktoria Plzeň, Midtjylland, Stuttgart
- Visitante: Rangers, Celtic, Nice, Panathinaikos
Porto
- Local: Rangers, Crvena Zvezda, Nice, Malmö
- Visitante: Salzburg, Viktoria Plzeň, Nottingham Forest, Utrecht
Rangers
- Local: Roma, Braga, Ludogorets, Genk
- Visitante: Porto, Ferencváros, Sturm Graz, Brann
Feyenoord
- Local: Aston Villa, Celtic, Braga, Panathinaikos
- Visitante: Real Betis, Lyon, Sturm Graz, Stuttgart
Lille
- Local: GNK Dinamo, Roma, PAOK, Freiburg
- Visitante: Real Betis, Crvena Zvezda, FCSB, Young Boys
GNK Dinamo
- Local: Real Betis, Fenerbahçe, M. Tel-Aviv, FCSB
- Visitante: Lille, Roma, Midtjylland, Celta
Real Betis
- Local: Feyenoord, Lyon, PAOK, Nottingham Forest
- Visitante: GNK Dinamo, Lille, Crvena Zvezda, Utrecht
Salzburg
- Local: Porto, Ferencváros, Lyon, Basel
- Visitante: Aston Villa, Real Betis, M. Tel-Aviv, Freiburg
Aston Villa
- Local: Salzburg, Feyenoord, M. Tel-Aviv, Fenerbahçe
- Visitante: Real Betis, Celtic, Braga, Young Boys
Bombo 2
Fenerbahçe
- Local: Aston Villa, Ferencváros, Nice, Stuttgart
- Visitante: GNK Dinamo, Viktoria Plzeň, FCSB, Brann
Braga
- Local: Feyenoord, Crvena Zvezda, Nottingham Forest, Genk
- Visitante: Rangers, Celtic, Nice, Go Ahead Eagles
Crvena Zvezda
- Local: Lille, Celtic, FCSB, Celta
- Visitante: Porto, Braga, Sturm Graz, Malmö
Lyon
- Local: Salzburg, PAOK, Basel, Go Ahead Eagles
- Visitante: Real Betis, M. Tel-Aviv, Young Boys, Utrecht
PAOK
- Local: Real Betis, M. Tel-Aviv, Young Boys, Ludogorets
- Visitante: Lille, Lyon, Lyon, Celta
Viktoria Plzeň
- Local: Porto, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Freiburg
- Visitante: Roma, Ferencváros, Basel, Malmö
Ferencváros
- Local: Rangers, Salzburg, Ludogorets, Panathinaikos
- Visitante: Viktoria Plzeň, Fenerbahçe, Nottingham Forest, Genk
Celtic
- Local: Roma, Braga, Crvena Zvezda, Sturm Graz
- Visitante: Feyenoord, Lyon, Lyon, Bologna
M. Tel-Aviv
- Local: GNK Dinamo, Lyon, PAOK, Midtjylland
- Visitante: Aston Villa, PAOK, Freiburg, Stuttgart
Bombo 3
Young Boys
- Local: Lille, Lyon, Ludogorets, Panathinaikos
- Visitante: Aston Villa, PAOK, FCSB, Stuttgart
Basel
- Local: Aston Villa, Viktoria Plzeň, FCSB, Stuttgart
- Visitante: Salzburg, Lyon, Freiburg, Genk
Midtjylland
- Local: GNK Dinamo, Celtic, Sturm Graz, Nottingham Forest
- Visitante: Roma, M. Tel-Aviv, Genk, Brann
Freiburg
- Local: Salzburg, M. Tel-Aviv, Viktoria Plzeň, Basel
- Visitante: Lille, Celtic, Nice, Utrecht
Ludogorets
- Local: Real Betis, PAOK, Ferencváros, Nice
- Visitante: Rangers, Lyon, Young Boys, Malmö
Nottingham Forest
- Local: Porto, Ferencváros, Braga, Midtjylland
- Visitante: Real Betis, Ludogorets, Sturm Graz, Malmö
Sturm Graz
- Local: Rangers, Crvena Zvezda, Celtic, Nottingham Forest
- Visitante: Feyenoord, Ferencváros, Midtjylland, Panathinaikos
FCSB
- Local: Feyenoord, Fenerbahçe, Crvena Zvezda, Young Boys
- Visitante: GNK Dinamo, Braga, Basel, Go Ahead Eagles
Nice
- Local: Roma, Braga, Fenerbahçe, Freiburg
- Visitante: Lyon, Crvena Zvezda, Ludogorets, Celta
Bombo 4
Bologna
- Local: Salzburg, Celtic, Freiburg, Brann
- Visitante: Aston Villa, M. Tel-Aviv, FCSB, Celta
Celta
- Local: Lille, PAOK, Nice, Bologna
- Visitante: GNK Dinamo, Crvena Zvezda, Ludogorets, Stuttgart
Stuttgart
- Local: Feyenoord, M. Tel-Aviv, Young Boys, Celta
- Visitante: Roma, Fenerbahçe, Basel, Go Ahead Eagles
Panathinaikos
- Local: Roma, Viktoria Plzeň, Sturm Graz, Go Ahead Eagles
- Visitante: Feyenoord, Ferencváros, Young Boys, Malmö
Malmö
- Local: GNK Dinamo, Crvena Zvezda, Ludogorets, Panathinaikos
- Visitante: Porto, Viktoria Plzeň, Nottingham Forest, Genk
Go Ahead Eagles
- Local: Aston Villa, Braga, FCSB, Stuttgart
- Visitante: Salzburg, Lyon, Nice, Panathinaikos
Utrecht
- Local: Porto, Lyon, Freiburg, Genk
- Visitante: Real Betis, Celtic, Nice, Brann
Genk
- Local: Real Betis, Ferencváros, Basel, Malmö
- Visitante: Rangers, Braga, Midtjylland, Utrecht
Brann
- Local: Rangers, Fenerbahçe, PAOK, Midtjylland
- Visitante: Lille, Crvena Zvezda, Sturm Graz, Utrech
