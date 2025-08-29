Europa League 2025: Así se jugará la Fase de Liga

El sorteo del segundo torneo de clubes más importante del viejo continente dejó grandes encuentros
Emiliano Arias Pacheco
| 2025-08-29
Europa League 2025: Así quedó la Fase de Liga
Sorteo de Europa League
|
AP
El sorteo del segundo torneo de clubes más importante del viejo continente dejó grandes encuentros
Emiliano Arias Pacheco
| 29 Ago, 2025

El sorteo de la Fase de Liga de la Europa League se llevó a cabo y con ello varios encuentros atractivos. Los 36 participantes de la antes llamada Copa de Europa siguen un formato idéntico que los de Champions League, es decir, cuatro partidos de local y cuatro de visitante.

Al igual que la Copa de Campeones, será la segunda edición en que el formato de la Europa League sea con la Fase de Liga previa, antes de los cruces directos. Sin más preámbulo, así quedaron los enfrentamientos por bombos de cada equipo. Los trofeos de Europa | AP

Los trofeos de Europa | AP|

Todos los enfrentamientos

Bombo 1

Roma

  • Local: Lille, Viktoria Plzeň, Midtjylland, Stuttgart
  • Visitante: Rangers, Celtic, Nice, Panathinaikos

Porto

  • Local: Rangers, Crvena Zvezda, Nice, Malmö
  • Visitante: Salzburg, Viktoria Plzeň, Nottingham Forest, Utrecht

Rangers

  • Local: Roma, Braga, Ludogorets, Genk
  • Visitante: Porto, Ferencváros, Sturm Graz, Brann

Feyenoord

  • Local: Aston Villa, Celtic, Braga, Panathinaikos
  • Visitante: Real Betis, Lyon, Sturm Graz, Stuttgart

Lille

  • Local: GNK Dinamo, Roma, PAOK, Freiburg
  • Visitante: Real Betis, Crvena Zvezda, FCSB, Young Boys

GNK Dinamo

  • Local: Real Betis, Fenerbahçe, M. Tel-Aviv, FCSB
  • Visitante: Lille, Roma, Midtjylland, Celta

Real Betis

  • Local: Feyenoord, Lyon, PAOK, Nottingham Forest
  • Visitante: GNK Dinamo, Lille, Crvena Zvezda, Utrecht

Salzburg

  • Local: Porto, Ferencváros, Lyon, Basel
  • Visitante: Aston Villa, Real Betis, M. Tel-Aviv, Freiburg

Aston Villa

  • Local: Salzburg, Feyenoord, M. Tel-Aviv, Fenerbahçe
  • Visitante: Real Betis, Celtic, Braga, Young Boys
Bombo 1 | @EuropaLeague
Bombo 1 | @EuropaLeague|

Bombo 2

Fenerbahçe

  • Local: Aston Villa, Ferencváros, Nice, Stuttgart
  • Visitante: GNK Dinamo, Viktoria Plzeň, FCSB, Brann

Braga

  • Local: Feyenoord, Crvena Zvezda, Nottingham Forest, Genk
  • Visitante: Rangers, Celtic, Nice, Go Ahead Eagles

Crvena Zvezda

  • Local: Lille, Celtic, FCSB, Celta
  • Visitante: Porto, Braga, Sturm Graz, Malmö

Lyon

  • Local: Salzburg, PAOK, Basel, Go Ahead Eagles
  • Visitante: Real Betis, M. Tel-Aviv, Young Boys, Utrecht

PAOK

  • Local: Real Betis, M. Tel-Aviv, Young Boys, Ludogorets
  • Visitante: Lille, Lyon, Lyon, Celta

Viktoria Plzeň

  • Local: Porto, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Freiburg
  • Visitante: Roma, Ferencváros, Basel, Malmö

Ferencváros

  • Local: Rangers, Salzburg, Ludogorets, Panathinaikos
  • Visitante: Viktoria Plzeň, Fenerbahçe, Nottingham Forest, Genk

Celtic

  • Local: Roma, Braga, Crvena Zvezda, Sturm Graz
  • Visitante: Feyenoord, Lyon, Lyon, Bologna

M. Tel-Aviv

  • Local: GNK Dinamo, Lyon, PAOK, Midtjylland
  • Visitante: Aston Villa, PAOK, Freiburg, Stuttgart
Bombo | @EuropaLeague
Bombo | @EuropaLeague|

Bombo 3

Young Boys

  • Local: Lille, Lyon, Ludogorets, Panathinaikos
  • Visitante: Aston Villa, PAOK, FCSB, Stuttgart

Basel

  • Local: Aston Villa, Viktoria Plzeň, FCSB, Stuttgart
  • Visitante: Salzburg, Lyon, Freiburg, Genk

Midtjylland

  • Local: GNK Dinamo, Celtic, Sturm Graz, Nottingham Forest
  • Visitante: Roma, M. Tel-Aviv, Genk, Brann

Freiburg

  • Local: Salzburg, M. Tel-Aviv, Viktoria Plzeň, Basel
  • Visitante: Lille, Celtic, Nice, Utrecht

Ludogorets

  • Local: Real Betis, PAOK, Ferencváros, Nice
  • Visitante: Rangers, Lyon, Young Boys, Malmö

Nottingham Forest

  • Local: Porto, Ferencváros, Braga, Midtjylland
  • Visitante: Real Betis, Ludogorets, Sturm Graz, Malmö

Sturm Graz

  • Local: Rangers, Crvena Zvezda, Celtic, Nottingham Forest
  • Visitante: Feyenoord, Ferencváros, Midtjylland, Panathinaikos

FCSB

  • Local: Feyenoord, Fenerbahçe, Crvena Zvezda, Young Boys
  • Visitante: GNK Dinamo, Braga, Basel, Go Ahead Eagles

Nice

  • Local: Roma, Braga, Fenerbahçe, Freiburg
  • Visitante: Lyon, Crvena Zvezda, Ludogorets, Celta
|

Bombo 4

Bologna

  • Local: Salzburg, Celtic, Freiburg, Brann
  • Visitante: Aston Villa, M. Tel-Aviv, FCSB, Celta

Celta

  • Local: Lille, PAOK, Nice, Bologna
  • Visitante: GNK Dinamo, Crvena Zvezda, Ludogorets, Stuttgart

Stuttgart

  • Local: Feyenoord, M. Tel-Aviv, Young Boys, Celta
  • Visitante: Roma, Fenerbahçe, Basel, Go Ahead Eagles

Panathinaikos

  • Local: Roma, Viktoria Plzeň, Sturm Graz, Go Ahead Eagles
  • Visitante: Feyenoord, Ferencváros, Young Boys, Malmö

Malmö

  • Local: GNK Dinamo, Crvena Zvezda, Ludogorets, Panathinaikos
  • Visitante: Porto, Viktoria Plzeň, Nottingham Forest, Genk

Go Ahead Eagles

  • Local: Aston Villa, Braga, FCSB, Stuttgart
  • Visitante: Salzburg, Lyon, Nice, Panathinaikos

Utrecht

  • Local: Porto, Lyon, Freiburg, Genk
  • Visitante: Real Betis, Celtic, Nice, Brann

Genk

  • Local: Real Betis, Ferencváros, Basel, Malmö
  • Visitante: Rangers, Braga, Midtjylland, Utrecht

Brann

  • Local: Rangers, Fenerbahçe, PAOK, Midtjylland
  • Visitante: Lille, Crvena Zvezda, Sturm Graz, Utrech
Bombo 4 | @EuropaLeague
Bombo 4 | @EuropaLeague|

TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: CONFERENCE LEAGUE: ESTOS SON LOS RIVALES DE MATEO CHÁVEZ Y ORBELÍN PINEDA PARA LA TEMPORADA 25/26

Futbol
Europa League
Mas sobre:
Futbol
Europa League

Notas Relacionadas

 