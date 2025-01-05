Contra

Golden Globes 2025: Lista completa de los ganadores

Aquí los ganadores de la 82° edición de los Golden Globes 2025.
La ceremonia de los Golden Globes 2025, en su 82ª edición, destacó lo mejor del cine de Hollywood y su impacto global
Mariana Alcántara Contreras
| 05 Ene, 2025

La 82ª edición de los Golden Globes 2025 señala el comienzo de la temporada de premios, rindiendo homenaje a lo más destacado del entretenimiento. El evento tuvo lugar en el hotel The Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, donde los artistas desfilaron por la alfombra roja y otros fueron galardonados.

Lista completa de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025

Mejor actriz de reparto


Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicty Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualey – The Substance
Issabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)

Zoe Saldaña se galardona como mejor actriz de reparto. | Vogue México

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión – comedia o musical


Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks (GANADORA)


Mejor actor de reparto


Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (GANADOR)
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – drama


Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (GANADOR)
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión


Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión


Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun (GANADOR)
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear


Mejor actor en serie de televisión – comedia o musical


Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (GANADOR)
Mejor guion
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave (GANADOR)


Mejor actuación en stand-up


Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You 
Ali Wong, Single Lady (GANADORA)
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings


Mejor película en habla no inglesa


All We Imagine as Light (Francia, India, Luxemburgo, Países Bajos)
Emilia Pérez (Francia) (GANADORA)
The Girl with the Needle (Polonia, Suecia, Dinamarca)
I’m Still Here (Brasil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Alemania, Francia, Irán)
Vermiglio (Italia)


Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antológica o película para la televisión


Colin Farrell, The Penguin (GANADOR)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Colin Farrell se galardona como mejor actor en una serie limitada.
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antológica o película para la televisión


Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (GANADORA)
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime


Mejor actriz en película – comedia o musical


Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance (GANADORA)
Zendaya, Challengers


Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia


Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man (GANADOR)


Mejor película animada


Flow (GANADORA)
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Flow se galardona como mejor película animada. | "X"
Mejor director


Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist (GANADOR)
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light


Mejor score original


Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers (GANADOR)
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two


Mejor canción original


“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress,” Challengers
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man
“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla


Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked (GANADORA)
The Wild Robot


Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para la tv


Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country


Mejor serie – comedia o musical


Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks (GANADORA)
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building


Mejor actriz en serie de drama


Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun (GANADORA)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat


Mejor serie – drama


The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun (GANADORA)
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal


Mejor actriz en película drama


Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here (GANADORA)
Kate Winslet, Lee
 

Mejor actor en película drama


Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (GANADOR)
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice


Mejor película – comedia o musical


Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked


Mejor película – drama


The Brutalist (GANADORA)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

 

