Golden Globes 2025: Lista completa de los ganadores

La 82ª edición de los Golden Globes 2025 señala el comienzo de la temporada de premios, rindiendo homenaje a lo más destacado del entretenimiento. El evento tuvo lugar en el hotel The Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, donde los artistas desfilaron por la alfombra roja y otros fueron galardonados.

Lista completa de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025

Mejor actriz de reparto



Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicty Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualey – The Substance

Issabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)

Zoe Saldaña se galardona como mejor actriz de reparto. | Vogue México|



Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks (GANADORA)



Mejor actor de reparto



Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (GANADOR)

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – drama



Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (GANADOR)

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión



Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión



Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun (GANADOR)

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear



Mejor actor en serie de televisión – comedia o musical



Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (GANADOR)

Mejor guion

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave (GANADOR)



Mejor actuación en stand-up



Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady (GANADORA)

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings



Mejor película en habla no inglesa



All We Imagine as Light (Francia, India, Luxemburgo, Países Bajos)

Emilia Pérez (Francia) (GANADORA)

The Girl with the Needle (Polonia, Suecia, Dinamarca)

I’m Still Here (Brasil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Alemania, Francia, Irán)

Vermiglio (Italia)



Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antológica o película para la televisión



Colin Farrell, The Penguin (GANADOR)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Colin Farrell se galardona como mejor actor en una serie limitada. |

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antológica o película para la televisión



Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (GANADORA)

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime



Mejor actriz en película – comedia o musical



Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance (GANADORA)

Zendaya, Challengers



Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia



Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man (GANADOR)



Mejor película animada



Flow (GANADORA)

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Flow se galardona como mejor película animada. | "X" |

Mejor director



Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist (GANADOR)

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light



Mejor score original



Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers (GANADOR)

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two



Mejor canción original



“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress,” Challengers

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man

“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla



Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked (GANADORA)

The Wild Robot



Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para la tv



Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country



Mejor serie – comedia o musical



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks (GANADORA)

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building



Mejor actriz en serie de drama



Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun (GANADORA)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat



Mejor serie – drama



The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun (GANADORA)

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal



Mejor actriz en película drama



Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here (GANADORA)

Kate Winslet, Lee



Mejor actor en película drama



Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (GANADOR)

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice



Mejor película – comedia o musical



Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked



Mejor película – drama



The Brutalist (GANADORA)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

