Golden Globes 2025: Lista completa de los ganadores

La 82ª edición de los Golden Globes 2025 señala el comienzo de la temporada de premios, rindiendo homenaje a lo más destacado del entretenimiento. El evento tuvo lugar en el hotel The Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, donde los artistas desfilaron por la alfombra roja y otros fueron galardonados.
Lista completa de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025
Mejor actriz de reparto
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicty Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualey – The Substance
Issabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión – comedia o musical
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks (GANADORA)
Mejor actor de reparto
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (GANADOR)
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – drama
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (GANADOR)
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun (GANADOR)
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Mejor actor en serie de televisión – comedia o musical
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (GANADOR)
Mejor guion
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación en stand-up
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady (GANADORA)
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Mejor película en habla no inglesa
All We Imagine as Light (Francia, India, Luxemburgo, Países Bajos)
Emilia Pérez (Francia) (GANADORA)
The Girl with the Needle (Polonia, Suecia, Dinamarca)
I’m Still Here (Brasil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Alemania, Francia, Irán)
Vermiglio (Italia)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antológica o película para la televisión
Colin Farrell, The Penguin (GANADOR)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antológica o película para la televisión
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (GANADORA)
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Mejor actriz en película – comedia o musical
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance (GANADORA)
Zendaya, Challengers
Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man (GANADOR)
Mejor película animada
Flow (GANADORA)
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Mejor director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist (GANADOR)
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Mejor score original
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers (GANADOR)
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Mejor canción original
“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress,” Challengers
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man
“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked (GANADORA)
The Wild Robot
Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para la tv
Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor serie – comedia o musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks (GANADORA)
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun (GANADORA)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Mejor serie – drama
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun (GANADORA)
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal
Mejor actriz en película drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here (GANADORA)
Kate Winslet, Lee
Mejor actor en película drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (GANADOR)
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Mejor película – comedia o musical
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Mejor película – drama
The Brutalist (GANADORA)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
