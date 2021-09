F1: Kimi Raikkonen dio positivo por Covid-19

Following the latest round of testing conducted in advance of the #DutchGP, driver Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel.

The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/uqfsb1qz87

— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) September 4, 2021