NFL: ¿Qué jugadores optaron por no jugar temporada 2020?
Un total de 66 jugadores de diferentes equipos de la NFL optaron por no jugar la temporada 2020 debido a la pandemia del Coronavirus.
Este jueves fue la fecha límite para que los jugadores decidieran si jugaban o no la campaña que comienza el jueves 10 de septiembre.
Los New England Patriots fueron el equipo más afectado con ocho bajas en total, siendo Dont'a Hightower la pérdida más significativa.
Los Cleveland Browns le siguen a los Pats con cinco ausencias.
Sólo tres equipos de toda la NFL no registraron ninguna baja: los Steelers, Falcons, Chargers.
Los jugadores que optaron por no jugar por temas médicos recibirán un pago de 350 mil dólares por la temporada, mientras que los que se dieron de baja voluntariamente sólo tendrán un sueldo de 150 mil dólares.
BAJAS VOLUNTARIAS
Baltimore Ravens: KR De'Anthony Thomas, OL Andre Smith
Buffalo Bills: DT Star Lotulelei, CB E.J. Gaines
Dallas Cowboys: CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry
Green Bay Packers: WR Devin Funchess
Houston Texans: DT Eddie Vanderdoes
Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin
Kansas City Chiefs: OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Miami Dolphins: WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson
New England Patriots: LB Dont'a Hightower, FB Dan Vitale, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Najee Toran, WR Marqise Lee
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Marquise Goodwin
San Francisco 49ers: WR Travis Benjamin
Seattle Seahawks: OL Chance Warmack
Tennessee Titans: OL Anthony McKinney
BAJAS POR RIESGO
Arizona Cardinals: OL Marcus Gilbert
Carolina Panthers: LB Christian Miller
Cleveland Browns: OL Colby Gossett
Los Angeles Rams: OT Chandler Brewer
Minnesota Vikings: DT Michael Pierce
New England Patriots: OL Marcus Cannon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Brad Seaton
Washington Football Team: DE Caleb Brantley
BAJAS SIN ESPECIFICAR
Carolina Panthers: LB Jordan Mack
Chicago Bears: DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas
Cincinnati Bengals: DT Josh Tupou, OT Isaiah Prince
Cleveland Browns: G Drew Forbes, T Drake Dorbeck, DT Andrew Billings, G Malcolm Pridgeon
Dallas Cowboys: FB Jamize Olawale
Denver Broncos: DT Kyle Peko, RT Ja'Wuan James
Detroit Lions: DT John Atkins, WR Geronimo Allison, C Russell Bodine
Indianapolis Colts: LB Skai Moore, DB Rolan Milligan, DB Marvell Tell
Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Al Woods
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Damien Williams, OT Lucas Niang
Las Vegas Raiders: DB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga, LB Ukeme Eligwe
New England Patriots: S Patrick Chung, TE Matt LaCosse
New Orleans Saints: TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick
New York Giants: OL Nate Solder, WR Da'Mari Scott, CB Sam Beal
New York Jets: OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley, WR Josh Doctson
San Francisco 49ers: OL Shon Coleman
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: STEELERS: MIKE TOMLIN ELOGIÓ LA FORMA FÍSICA DE BEN ROETHLISBERGER TRAS SU LESIÓN