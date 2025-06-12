Inicio |  Contra | 

Conoce la lista completa de nominados en los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025

Este año "Deadpool & Wolverine" y "Thunderbolts" encabezan la lista con seis nominaciones en los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025
REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
| 2025-06-12
Los Critics Choice Super Awards es un evento creado por Broadcast Film Critics Association en el que cada año celebra a la excelencia del cine y la televisión y para este 2025 quienes arrasaron en la lista son las producciones de; “Deadpool & Wolverine” , “Thunderbolts” y la serie “The Last of Us”. Quédate que te contamos más.

  Deadpool & Wolverine” , “Thunderbolts” y la serie “The Last of Us” las producciones con mas nominaciones en los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025. / X:@CriticsChoice

Los nominados en el Cine son:

Mejor Película de Acción

 

  • Civil War
  • The Fall Guy
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Monkey Man
  • Rebel Ridge
  • Warfare

 

Mejor Actor en Película de Acción
 

  • Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Taron Egerton – Carry-On
  • Ryan Gosling – The Fall Guy
  • Dev Patel – Monkey Man
  • Aaron Pierre – Rebel Ridge
  • Jack Quaid – Novocaine
Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción
 

  • Emily Blunt – The Fall Guy
  • Ana de Armas – From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
  • Kirsten Dunst – Civil War
  • Cailee Spaeny – Civil War
  • June Squibb – Thelma
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

 

Mejor Película de Superhéroes
 

  • Captain America: Brave New World
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • The People’s Joker
  • Robot Dreams
  • Thunderbolts
  • Venom: The Last Dance

 

Mejor Actor en una Película de Superhéroes
 

  • David Harbour – Thunderbolts
  • Tom Hardy – Venom: The Last Dance
  • Hugh Jackman – Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Anthony Mackie – Captain America: Brave New World
  • Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts
  • Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool & Wolverine

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Superhéroes

 

  • Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Vera Drew – The People’s Joker
  • Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux
  • Jennifer Garner – Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Thunderbolts
  • Florence Pugh – Thunderbolts
Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 reveló su lista de nominados por Redes Sociales. / X: @CriticsChoice
Mejor Actor en una Película de Terror
 

  • Nicolas Cage – Longlegs
  • David Dastmalchian – Late Night With the Devil
  • Hugh Grant – Heretic
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
  • Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu
  • Justice Smith – I Saw the TV Glow

 

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Terror
 

  • Lily-Rose Depp – Nosferatu
  • Willa Fitzgerald – Strange Darling
  • Sally Hawkins – Bring Her Back
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
  • Naomi Scott – Smile 2

 

Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
 

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Companion
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Mickey 17
  • The Wild Robot

 

Mejor Actor en una Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
 

  • Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
  • Timothée Chalamet – Dune: Part Two
  • David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus
  • Robert Pattinson – Mickey 17
  • Jack Quaid – Companion
  • Miles Teller – The Gorge

 

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
 

  • Naomi Ackie – Mickey 17
  • Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot
  • Cailee Spaeny – Alien: Romulus
  • Sophie Thatcher – Companion
  • Alicia Vikander – The Assessment
  • Zendaya – Dune: Part Two

 

Mejor Villano en una Película
 

  • Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
  • Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Hugh Grant – Heretic
  • Jack O’Connell – Sinners
  • Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts
  • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

 

Los nominados en Televisión son:

Mejor Serie de Acción
 

  • 9-1-1
  • Black Doves
  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Gentlemen
  • Reacher
  • Shōgun

 

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Acción
 

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Theo James – The Gentlemen
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
  • Alan Ritchson – Reacher
  • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
  • Ben Whishaw – Black Doves

 

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Acción
 

  • Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
  • Viola Davis – G20
  • Keira Knightley – Black Doves
  • Lashana Lynch – The Day of the Jackal
  • Zoe Saldaña – Lioness
  • Anna Sawai – Shōgun

 

The Penguin ha sido nominada en cuatro categorías en los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025. / X:@TheBatmanSagaNW
The Penguin ha sido nominada en cuatro categorías en los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025. / X:@TheBatmanSagaNW|

 

Mejor Serie de Superhéroes

 

  • Agatha All Along
  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • The Last of Us
  • The Penguin
  • Superman & Lois

 

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Superhéroes
 

  • Charlie Cox – Daredevil: Born Again
  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • Walton Goggins – Fallout
  • Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Antony Starr – The Boys

 

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Superhéroes
 

  • Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
  • Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
  • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
  • Erin Moriarty – The Boys
  • Ella Purnell – Fallout
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

 

Mejor Serie de Terror

 

  • Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
  • Evil
  • From
  • The Last of Us
  • True Detective: Night Country
  • What We Do in the Shadows

 

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Terror

 

  • Kevin Bacon – The Bondsman
  • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
  • Mike Colter – Evil
  • Michael Emerson – Evil
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Harold Perrineau – From

 

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Terror

 

  • Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
  • Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
  • Katja Herbers – Evil
  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
  • Niecy Nash-Betts – Grotesquerie
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

 

Mejor Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
 

  • Andor
  • Black Mirror
  • Doctor Who
  • Dune: Prophecy
  • Fantasmas
  • Severance

 

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
 

  • Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
  • Walton Goggins – Fallout
  • Diego Luna – Andor
  • Adam Scott – Severance
  • Tramell Tillman – Severance
  • Julio Torres – Fantasmas

 

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
 

  • Adria Arjona – Andor
  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
  • Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
  • Britt Lower – Severance
  • Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity
  • Michelle Yeoh – Star Trek: Section 31

 

Mejor Villano en una Serie

 

  • Vincent D’Onofrio – Daredevil: Born Again
  • Michael Emerson – Evil
  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
  • Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
  • Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity

 

¿Qué día se celebran los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025?

Podrás conocer a los ganadores el próximo 7 de agosto y serán anunciados a través de su página oficial.

 

