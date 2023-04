El primer ministro japonés es evacuado luego de una explosión durante discurso

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida was Evacuated during a Speech at a Fishing Pier in the Wakayama Region after a Person in the Crowd threw what was initially believed to be an “Explosive Device” at the Prime Minister; the Object later turned out be a Smoke Canister/Grenade. pic.twitter.com/ps91HUCMMm

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 15, 2023