‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Barbie’ se pelean los Globo de Oro; conoce las listas de nominaciones
Las dos películas rompieron taquilla en sus respectivos estrenos. | FB: @UniversalPictures FB: @WarnerBrosPicturesMexico
jreyes
Como ya es costumbre cada año, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024.
Para esta edición, que se llevará acabo el próximo 7 de enero en Beverly Hills, las películas ‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Barbie’ son de las favoritas para llevarse más premios.
La ceremonia no sólo reconoce el trabajo de la pantalla grande, también se enfoca en las series televisivas. Y al igual que el mismo año, la producción de HBO, ‘Succession’ podría llevarse la mayoría de las estatuillas.
Así que ve armando tu quiniela y elige a tus favoritos dentro las siguientes categorías.
Mejor Película - Drama
- 'Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)
- 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- 'Maestro' (Netflix)
- 'Past Lives' (A24)
- 'The Zone of Interest' (A24)
- 'Anatomy of a Fall' (Neon)
Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia
- 'Barbie' (Warner Bros)
- 'Poor Things' (Searchlight Pictures)
- 'American Fiction' (MGM)
- 'The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- 'May Dec' (Netflix)
- 'Air' (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor director - Película
- Bradley Cooper — 'Maestro'
- Greta Gerwig — 'Barbie'
- Yorgos Lanthimos — 'Poor Things'
- Christopher Nolan — 'Oppenheimer'
- Martin Scorsese — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
- Celine Song — 'Past Lives'
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática
- Bradley Cooper — 'Maestro'
- Cillian Murphy — 'Oppenheimer'
- Leonardo DiCaprio — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
- Colman Domingo — 'Rustin'
- Andrew Scott — 'All of Us Strangers'
- Barry Keoghan — 'Saltburn'
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película: comedia o musical
- Nicolas Cage — 'Dream Scenario'
- Timothée Chalamet — 'Wonka'
- Matt Damon — 'Air'
- Paul Giamatti — 'The Holdovers'
- Joaquin Phoenix — 'Beau Is Afraid'
- Jeffrey Wright — 'American Fiction'
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática
- Lily Gladstone - 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
- Carey Mulligan – 'Maestro'
- Sandra Hüller – 'Anatomy of a Fall'
- Annette Bening - 'Nyad'
- Greta Lee — 'Past Lives'
- Cailee Spaeny — 'Priscilla'
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película: comedia o musical
- Fantasia Barrino – 'The Color Purple' (Warner Bros.)
- Jennifer Lawrence – 'No Hard Feelings' (Sony Pictures)
- Natalie Portman – 'May December' (Netflix)
- Alma Pöysti – 'Fallen Leaves' (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film)
- Margot Robbie – 'Barbie' (Warner Bros.)
- Emma Stone – 'Poor Things' (Searchlight Pictures)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en un papel secundario en una película
- Willem Dafoe — 'Poor Things'
- Robert DeNiro — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
- Robert Downey Jr. — 'Oppenheimer'
- Ryan Gosling — 'Barbie'
- Charles Melton — 'May December'
- Mark Ruffalo — 'Poor Things'
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una película
- Emily Blunt — 'Oppenheimer'
- Danielle Brooks — 'The Color Purple'
- Jodie Foster — 'Nyad'
- Julianne Moore — 'May December'
- Rosamund Pike — 'Saltburn'
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — 'The Holdovers'
Mejor guión - Película
- 'Barbie' — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- 'Poor Things' — Tony McNamara
- 'Oppenheimer' — Christopher Nolan
- 'Killers of the Flower Moon' — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- 'Past Lives' — Celine Song
- 'Anatomy of a Fall' — Justine Triet, Arthur Harar
Mejor banda sonora original - Película
- Ludwig Göransson — 'Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)
- Jerskin Fendrix — 'Poor Things' (Searchlight Pictures)
- Robbie Robertson — 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- Mica Levi — 'The Zone of Interest' (A24)
- Daniel Pemberton — 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Sony Pictures)
- Joe Hisaishi — 'The Boy and the Heron' (GKids)
Mejor canción original - Película
- 'Barbie' — 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- 'Barbie” — 'Dance the Night' by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- 'She Came to Me' — 'Addicted to Romance' by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' — 'Peaches' by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- 'Barbie' — 'I’m Just Ken' by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- 'Rustin — 'Road to Freedom' by Lenny Kravitz
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- 'Anatomy of a Fall' (Francia)
- 'Io Capitano' (Italia)
- 'Past Lives' (Estados Unidos)
- 'Society of the Snow' (España)
- 'The Zone of Interest' (Reino Unido
Mejor largometraje de animación
- 'The Boy and the Heron'
- 'Elemental'
- 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
- 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
- 'Suzume'
- 'Wish'
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla en películas
- 'Barbie' (Warner Bros.)
- 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Disney)
- 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (Lionsgate Films)
- 'Mission: Impossible. Dead Reckoning Part One' (Paramount Pictures)
- 'Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)
- 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Sony Pictures)
- 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Universal Pictures)
- 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' (AMC Theatres)
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- 'The Crown' (Netflix)
- 'The Diplomat' (Netflix)
- 'The Last of Us' (HBO/Max)
- '1923' (Paramount+)
- 'The Morning Show' (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de televisión: comedia o musical
- 'The Bear' (FX)
- 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)
- 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
- 'Jury Duty' (Amazon Freevee)
- 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)
- 'Barry' (HBO)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Pedro Pascal — 'The Last of Us' (HBO)
- Kieran Culkin — 'Succession' (HBO)
- Jeremy Strong — 'Succession' (HBO)
- Brian Cox — 'Succession' (HBO)
- Gary Oldman — 'Slow Horses' (Apple TV+)
- Dominic West — 'The Crown' (Netflix)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical
- Bill Hader — 'Barry'
- Steve Martin — 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Martin Short — 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Jason Segel — 'Shrinking'
- Jason Sudeikis — 'Ted Lasso'
- Jeremy Allen White — 'The Bear'
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Helen Mirren — '1923'
- Bella Ramsey — 'The Last of Us'
- Keri Russell — 'The Diplomat'
- Sarah Snook — 'Succession'
- Imelda Staunton — 'The Crown'
- Emma Stone — 'The Curse'
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical
- Ayo Edebiri — 'The Bear' (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne — 'Poker Face' (Peacock)
- Quinta Brunson — 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
- Rachel Brosnahan — 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon Prime Video)
- Selena Gomez — 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)
- Elle Fanning – 'The Great' (Hulu)
Mejor miniserie o película realizada para televisión
- 'Beef' (Netflix)
- 'Lessons in Chemistry' (Apple TV+)
- 'Daisy Jones & the Six' (Amazon Prime Video)
- 'All the Light We Cannot See' (Netflix)
- 'Fellow Travelers' (Showtime)
- 'Fargo' (FX)
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Riley Keough — 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
- Brie Larson — 'Lessons in Chemistry'
- Elizabeth Olsen — 'Love and Death'
- Juno Temple — 'Fargo'
- Rachel Weisz — 'Dead Ringers'
- Ali Wong — 'Beef'
Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie
- Billy Crudup — 'The Morning Show'
- Matthew Macfadyen — 'Succession'
- James Marsden — 'Jury Duty'
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — 'The Bear'
- Alan Ruck — 'Succession'
- Alexander Skarsgård — 'Succession'
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie
- Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'
- Abby Elliott – 'The Bear'
- Christina Ricci – 'Yellowjackets'
- J. Smith-Cameron – 'Succession'
- Meryl Streep – 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Hannah Waddingham – 'Ted Lasso'
Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Harriet Sloane — 'Lessons in Chemistry'
- Patti Yasutake — 'Beef'
- Suki Waterhouse — 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
- Chloe Bailey — 'Swarm'
- Allison Williams — 'Fellow Travelers'
- Carla Gugino — 'Fall of the House of Usher'
Mejor actuación de un actor, miniserie, serie de antología o película realizada para televisión
- Matt Bomer – 'Compañeros de viaje'
- Sam Claflin – 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
- Jon Hamm – 'Fargo'
- Woody Harrelson – 'Plomeros de la Casa Blanca'
- David Oyelowo – 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'
- Steven Yeun – 'Beef'
Mejor comediante de stand-up de televisión
- Ricky Gervais — 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon'
- Trevor Noah — 'Trevor Noah: Where Was I'
- Chris Rock — 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'
- Amy Schumer — 'Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact'
- Sarah Silverman — 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'
- Wanda Sykes — 'Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer'
Miniserie o película hecha para televisión
- 'All the LIght We Cannot See' (Netflix)
- 'Beef' (Netflix)
- 'Daisy Jones & the Six' (Amazon)
