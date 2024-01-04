Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024
Este 7 de enero se llevará a cabo la entrega de los Globos de Oro, premios que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Se espera que en esta su edición 81, los premios que antes entregaba Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood y que hoy es de Dick Clark Productions y Eldridge Industries (dueños del nombre y que son 310 periodistas de todo el mundo), retomen el prestigio que les caracterizaba, pues en 2022 no fueron transmitidos y sólo se conoció a los ganadores por medio de YouTube; y en 2023 a pesar de ser transmitidos por NBC, hubo ausencias de grandes figuras de la industria debido a denuncias de corrupción y falta de diversidad.
Por lo anterior, se espera que en este 2024 la gala de los Globos de Oro (que será presentada por el cómico Joy Koy), también considerados como la ante sala de de los Oscar, retome algo de normalidad, aunque sí fue algo perjudicada debido a que la huelga de actores y guionistas retrasaron algunos estrenos. Además de que entre los premiados de esta edición, ya están incluídos los de las dos nuevas categorías que fueron consideradas para este año: comediantes de stand up y la película más taquillera.
¿Dónde ver la entrega de premios?
Podrás ver los Globos de oro ell domingo 7 de enero a las 19:00 (hora de México), y la gala será transmitida por TNT, Paramount + o HBO Max.
¿Cuáles son las categorías?
CINE
-Mejor canción original de película
“Addicted to Romance”: She Came to Me (música y letra: Bruce Springsteen)
“Dance the Night” : Barbie (música y letra: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)
“I’m Just Ken”: Barbie (música y letra: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
“Peaches” : The Super Mario Bros. Movie (música y letra: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)
“Road to Freedom”: Rustin (música y letra: Lenny Kravitz)
“What Was I Made For?”: Barbie (música y letra: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
-Mejor música original para de película
Jerskin Fendrix: Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson: Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi: The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi: The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson: Killers of the Flower Moon
-Película más taquillera
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)
-Mejor película de drama
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)
Maestro (Netflix)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
-Mejor película musical o comedia
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
-Mejor actriz (película de drama)
Annette Bening. Nyad
Lily Gladstone: Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller: Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee: Past Lives
Carey Mulligan: Maestro
Cailee Spaeny: Priscilla
-Mejor actor (película de drama)
Bradley Cooper: Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio: Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo: Rustin
Barry Keoghan: Saltburn
Cillian Murphy: Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott: All of Us Strangers
-Mejor actriz (Película musical o comedia)
Fantasia Barrino: The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence: No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman: May December
Alma Pöysti: Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie: Barbie
Emma Stone: Poor Things
-Mejor actor (Película musical o comedia)
Nicolas Cage: Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet: Wonka
Matt Damon: Air
Paul Giamatti: The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix: Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright: American Fiction
-Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt: Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks: The Color Purple
Jodie Foster: Nyad
Julianne Moore: May December
Rosamund Pike: Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph: The Holdovers
-Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe: Poor Things
Robert De Niro: Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr.: Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling: Barbie
Charles Melton: May December
Mark Ruffalo: Poor Things
-Mejor director
Bradley Cooper: Maestro
Greta Gerwig: Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos: Poor Things
Christopher Nolan: Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese: Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song: Past Lives
-Mejor guión
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach: Barbie
Tony Mcnamara: Poor Things
Christopher Nolan: Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese: Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song: Past Lives
Justine Triet: Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
-Mejor película animada
The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
-Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon): Francia
Fallen Leaves (Mubi): Finlandia
Io Capitano (Pathe Distribution): Italia
Past Lives (A24): USA
La Sociedad de la Nieve (Netflix): España
The Zone of Interest (A24): Reino Unido / Estados Unidos
TELEVISIÓN
-Mejor serie (drama)
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO | Max)
-Mejor serie (musical o comedia)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO-Max)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
-Mejor serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión
All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
-Mejor actriz (serie de drama)
Helen Mirren: 1923
Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Keri Russell: The Diplomat
Sarah Snook: Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
-Mejor actor (serie de drama)
Brian Cox: Succession
Kieran Culkin: Succession
Gary Oldman: Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong: Succession
Dominic West: The Crown
-Mejor actriz (serie musical o comedia)
Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri: The Bear
Elle Fanning: The Great
Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne: Poker Face
-Mejor actor – serie musical o comedia
Bill Hader: Barry
Steve Martin: Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel: Shrinking
Martin Short Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White: The Bear
-Mejor actriz (serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión)
Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson: Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen: Love & Death
Juno Temple: Fargo
Rachel Weisz: Dead Ringers
Ali Wong: Beef
-Mejor actor (serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión)
Matt Bomer: Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm: Fargo
Woody Harrelson: White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo: Lawmen, Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun: Beef
-Mejor actriz de reparto
Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown
Abby Elliott: The Bear
Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron: Succession
Meryl Streep: Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham: Ted Lasso
-Mejor actor de reparto
Billy Crudup: The Morning Show
Matthew MacFadyen: Succession
James Marsden: Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach: The Bear
Alan Ruck: Succession
Alexander Skarsgård: Succession
-Mejor actuación de stand-up comedy en televisión
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
