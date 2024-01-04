Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024

Este 7 de enero se llevará a cabo la entrega de los Globos de Oro, premios que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Se espera que en esta su edición 81, los premios que antes entregaba Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood y que hoy es de Dick Clark Productions y Eldridge Industries (dueños del nombre y que son 310 periodistas de todo el mundo), retomen el prestigio que les caracterizaba, pues en 2022 no fueron transmitidos y sólo se conoció a los ganadores por medio de YouTube; y en 2023 a pesar de ser transmitidos por NBC, hubo ausencias de grandes figuras de la industria debido a denuncias de corrupción y falta de diversidad.

Por lo anterior, se espera que en este 2024 la gala de los Globos de Oro (que será presentada por el cómico Joy Koy), también considerados como la ante sala de de los Oscar, retome algo de normalidad, aunque sí fue algo perjudicada debido a que la huelga de actores y guionistas retrasaron algunos estrenos. Además de que entre los premiados de esta edición, ya están incluídos los de las dos nuevas categorías que fueron consideradas para este año: comediantes de stand up y la película más taquillera.

¿Dónde ver la entrega de premios?

Podrás ver los Globos de oro ell domingo 7 de enero a las 19:00 (hora de México), y la gala será transmitida por TNT, Paramount + o HBO Max.

¿Cuáles son las categorías?

CINE

-Mejor canción original de película

“Addicted to Romance”: She Came to Me (música y letra: Bruce Springsteen)

“Dance the Night” : Barbie (música y letra: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)

“I’m Just Ken”: Barbie (música y letra: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“Peaches” : The Super Mario Bros. Movie (música y letra: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)

“Road to Freedom”: Rustin (música y letra: Lenny Kravitz)

“What Was I Made For?”: Barbie (música y letra: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

-Mejor música original para de película

Jerskin Fendrix: Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson: Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi: The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi: The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson: Killers of the Flower Moon

-Película más taquillera

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)

-Mejor película de drama

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

-Mejor película musical o comedia

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

-Mejor actriz (película de drama)

Annette Bening. Nyad

Lily Gladstone: Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller: Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee: Past Lives

Carey Mulligan: Maestro

Cailee Spaeny: Priscilla

-Mejor actor (película de drama)

Bradley Cooper: Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio: Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo: Rustin

Barry Keoghan: Saltburn

Cillian Murphy: Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott: All of Us Strangers

-Mejor actriz (Película musical o comedia)

Fantasia Barrino: The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence: No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman: May December

Alma Pöysti: Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie: Barbie

Emma Stone: Poor Things

-Mejor actor (Película musical o comedia)

Nicolas Cage: Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet: Wonka

Matt Damon: Air

Paul Giamatti: The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix: Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright: American Fiction

-Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt: Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks: The Color Purple

Jodie Foster: Nyad

Julianne Moore: May December

Rosamund Pike: Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph: The Holdovers

-Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe: Poor Things

Robert De Niro: Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr.: Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling: Barbie

Charles Melton: May December

Mark Ruffalo: Poor Things

-Mejor director

Bradley Cooper: Maestro

Greta Gerwig: Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos: Poor Things

Christopher Nolan: Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese: Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song: Past Lives

-Mejor guión

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach: Barbie

Tony Mcnamara: Poor Things

Christopher Nolan: Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese: Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song: Past Lives

Justine Triet: Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

-Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

-Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon): Francia

Fallen Leaves (Mubi): Finlandia

Io Capitano (Pathe Distribution): Italia

Past Lives (A24): USA

La Sociedad de la Nieve (Netflix): España

The Zone of Interest (A24): Reino Unido / Estados Unidos

TELEVISIÓN

-Mejor serie (drama)

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO | Max)

-Mejor serie (musical o comedia)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO-Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

-Mejor serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

-Mejor actriz (serie de drama)

Helen Mirren: 1923

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Keri Russell: The Diplomat

Sarah Snook: Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

-Mejor actor (serie de drama)

Brian Cox: Succession

Kieran Culkin: Succession

Gary Oldman: Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong: Succession

Dominic West: The Crown

-Mejor actriz (serie musical o comedia)

Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear

Elle Fanning: The Great

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne: Poker Face

-Mejor actor – serie musical o comedia

Bill Hader: Barry

Steve Martin: Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel: Shrinking

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

-Mejor actriz (serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión)

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson: Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen: Love & Death

Juno Temple: Fargo

Rachel Weisz: Dead Ringers

Ali Wong: Beef

-Mejor actor (serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión)

Matt Bomer: Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm: Fargo

Woody Harrelson: White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo: Lawmen, Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun: Beef

-Mejor actriz de reparto

Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown

Abby Elliott: The Bear

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron: Succession

Meryl Streep: Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham: Ted Lasso

-Mejor actor de reparto

Billy Crudup: The Morning Show

Matthew MacFadyen: Succession

James Marsden: Jury Duty

Ebon Moss–Bachrach: The Bear

Alan Ruck: Succession

Alexander Skarsgård: Succession

-Mejor actuación de stand-up comedy en televisión

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: ¿QUÉ PREMIOS DE CINE Y TELEVISIÓN SE ENTREGARÁN ANTES DE LOS OSCARES 2024?