Joe Biden dice que replantearía su candidatura a la presidencia de EE.UU si le diagnostican un problema “médico”

Adam Schiff has called on Biden to step out of the race. I've had enough of this fucking shit. The election is less than 4 months away. Democrats need to stand together. Biden has already said he's not quitting. If this doesn't stop, this bullshit is gonna cost us the election. pic.twitter.com/hbd0hVdG7a

— Amy Lynn (@AmyLynnStL) July 17, 2024