Oficial: Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024; lista completa de películas y actores
Es oficial, conoce la lista COMPLETA de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024.
La emoción por la entrega de los Oscars ya comienza a sentirse después de que este martes se dieran a conocer los nominados para la edición 2024.
Oppenheimer y Barbie destacan por sus nominaciones en varias categorías, por lo que se espera se lleven varios galardones.
Te dejamos todos los nominados para la entrega de los premios Oscars 2024:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
American Fiction
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of flower moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The zone of interest
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Anatomy of a fall
Killers of flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The zone of interest
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Hüller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone
MEJOR ACTOR
Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sterling Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da'vine Joy Randolph
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May december
Past Lives
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The sone of interest
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Io capitano
Perfect days
Society off the snow
The teachers Lounge
The zone on interest
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL
Bobi Wine: The people's president
The eternal memory
Four Daughters
To kill a tiger
20 days in Maripoul
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
The boy an the heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Accross the spider-verse
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN / ACCIÓN REAL
The After
Invincible
Knight of fortune
Red, white and blue
The Wonderful Story on henry Sugar
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN / ANIMACIÓN
Letter to a pig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachderme
War is Overi inspired by the music of Jonh & Yoko
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
The abcs of book banning
The barber of little rock
Island in between
The last reapir shop
Nai Nai & wai Po
MEJOR MONTAJE
Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor things
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
El Conde
Killers of the Flower moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor thngs
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Babie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Barbie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
MEJOR MÚSICA
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and The dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MEJOR SONIDO
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part on
Oppenheimer
The sone of interest
MEJOR CANCIÓN
The fire inside
I'm just Ken
It never went away
Wahzazhe
What was I made for
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
The Creator
Godzilla minus one
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part on
Napoleon
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor things
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: INE AMPLÍA PLAZO PARA PERSONAS QUE NO CONCLUYERON SU TRÁMITE DE CREDENCIAL