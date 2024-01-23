Oficial: Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024; lista completa de películas y actores

Es oficial, conoce la lista COMPLETA de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024.

La emoción por la entrega de los Oscars ya comienza a sentirse después de que este martes se dieran a conocer los nominados para la edición 2024.

Oppenheimer y Barbie destacan por sus nominaciones en varias categorías, por lo que se espera se lleven varios galardones.

Te dejamos todos los nominados para la entrega de los premios Oscars 2024:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of flower moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The zone of interest

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Anatomy of a fall

Killers of flower moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The zone of interest

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Hüller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling Brown

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Gosling

Mark Ruffalo

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amily Blunt

Danielle Brooks

America Ferrera

Jodie Foster

Da'vine Joy Randolph

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May december

Past Lives

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The sone of interest

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Io capitano

Perfect days

Society off the snow

The teachers Lounge

The zone on interest

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

Bobi Wine: The people's president

The eternal memory

Four Daughters

To kill a tiger

20 days in Maripoul

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

The boy an the heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Accross the spider-verse

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN / ACCIÓN REAL

The After

Invincible

Knight of fortune

Red, white and blue

The Wonderful Story on henry Sugar

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN / ANIMACIÓN

Letter to a pig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachderme

War is Overi inspired by the music of Jonh & Yoko

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

The abcs of book banning

The barber of little rock

Island in between

The last reapir shop

Nai Nai & wai Po

MEJOR MONTAJE

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower moon

Oppenheimer

Poor things

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

El Conde

Killers of the Flower moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor thngs

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Babie

Killers of the Flower moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Barbie

Killers of the Flower moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

MEJOR MÚSICA

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and The dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR SONIDO

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part on

Oppenheimer

The sone of interest

MEJOR CANCIÓN

The fire inside

I'm just Ken

It never went away

Wahzazhe

What was I made for

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

The Creator

Godzilla minus one

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part on

Napoleon

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor things

TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: INE AMPLÍA PLAZO PARA PERSONAS QUE NO CONCLUYERON SU TRÁMITE DE CREDENCIAL