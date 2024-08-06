Premios MTV 2024: Tenemos la lista de todos los nominados a los mejores videos
MTV se caracteriza por la proyección de sus videos musicales, por eso llega la hora de premiar a las mejores producciones audiovisuales de este 2024.
Por medio de la página vote.mtv.com podrás entrar desde este martes para elegir a tus videos preferidos y la votación terminará el próximo 30 de agosto. Pero para Mejor Artistas, la dinámica termina el 10 de septiembre.
¿Dónde ver los Premios MTV 2024?
La premiación será el próximo 10 de septiembre a las 8 de la noche en Nueva York y será transmitido por la misma señal del canal de videos y redes sociales.
Para este año, Taylor Swift lidera las premiaciones con 10 nominaciones, le sigue Post Malone con nueve y en tercer lugar Ariana Grande, Eminem y Sabrina Carpenter con seis.
Las nominaciones de este 2024
Video del año
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del año
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, bajo licencia exclusiva a Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
Mejor artista nuevo
- Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Chappell Roan – Island
- Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
- Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- Teddy Swims – Warner Records
- Tyla – Epic Records
Mejor colaboración
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Mejor pop
- Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McCrae – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Mejor hip-hop
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, bajo licencia exclusiva a gamma.
- Muni Long – “Made for Me” – Def Jam
- SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
Mejor alternativo
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
- Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
Mejor rock
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
- Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – 2024 Roxie Records Inc. bajo licencia exclusiva a BMG Rights Management GmbH
- U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records
Mejor latino
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Bad Bunny – “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment
- Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” – Bichota / Interscope Records
- Myke Towers – “LaLa” – Warner Music Latina
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo” – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
- Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic
- Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
- Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
- Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.
Mejor K-pop
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Video para bien
- Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
- RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
Actuación push del año
- August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
- September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
- October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
Mejor dirección
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; dirigido por Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit; dirigido por Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; dirigido por Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; dirigido por Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island; dirigido por Barbia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; dirigido por Taylor Swift
Mejor cinematografía
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematografía por Anatol Trofimov
- Charli XCX – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records; cinematografía por Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records; cinematografía por Nikita Nuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records; cinematografía por Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment; cinematografía por Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; cinematografía por Rodrigo Prieto
Mejor edición
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment; edición por Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; edición por Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; edición por David Checel
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; edición por Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island; edición por Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; edición por Chancler Haynes
Mejor coreografía
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; coreografía por Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records; coreografía por Charm La’Donna
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; coreografía por Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – coreografía por Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McCrae – “Greedy” – RCA Records; coreografía por Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records; coreografía por Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkof
Mejores efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records; efectos visuales por Digital Axis
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; efectos visuales por Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records; efectos visuales por Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; efectos visuales por Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records; efectos visuales por Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; efectos visuales por Parliament
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli XCX – “360” – Atlantic Records; dirección de arte por Grace Surnow
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records; dirección de arte por Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; dirección de arte por Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records; dirección de arte por Nichaolas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island; dirección de arte por Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; dirección de arte por Ethan Tobman
